Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived in style for their son Jeh's birthday party in Mumbai.

The couple were all smiles as they arrived for their birthday celebration.

Kareena looked stunning in a green blazer that she teamed up with a yellow t-shirt and blue denim.

To complete her look, she opted for a handheld bag and white sneakers.

For glam, she wore dewy makeup and statement earrings.

Saif on the other hand was spotted in his signature kurta pyjama look.

Jeh's big brother Taimur arrived at the party straight from his school in his uniform.

He was accompanied by his school buddies.

After his family, cute little birthday boy Jeh arrived at the venue.

For his birthday, he wore a white shirt that he paired with a sweater vest and jeans.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

