Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and south superstar Nayanthara, who worked together in the blockbuster film Jawan, reunited at an award function and had a gala time on stage. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 Winners: Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, Bobby Deol and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal – Check Full List!.

At the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Nayanthara was feted with the Best Actress trophy by SRK. A video from the event shows SRK holding her hand as she climbed up the stage to receive the award.

SRK Does “Chaleya” Hook Step While Presenting the Award to Nayanthara:

SRK also did an impromptu hook step of "Chaleya" from Jawan as he held Nayanthara’s hand. A video of the same is now going viral on the Internet. In the video, he can also be seen pecking the actress. Nayanthara, who made her Hindi cinema debut with director Atlee's Jawan, donned a golden yellow saree and tied her hair in a bun. She rounded off her look with a choker and matching earrings. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji Pose Together; Shahid Kapoor, Nayanthara, Bobby Deol and Others Attend (Watch Video).

SRK also received the Best Actor award at the ceremony. Jawan, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, clinched the honour for Best Film. The entire team of Jawan, including director Atlee, his wife Priya, and composer Anirudh Ravichander, were present at the award show in Mumbai.

