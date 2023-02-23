Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): As 'Qala' actor Triptii Dimri turned a year older today, rumoured boyfriend and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma shared an adorable wish for her.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karnesh shared a collage of their pictures.

From the enjoying ride on a bike, clicking a selfie to Triptii pulling Karnesh's cheek.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday. Pictures don't do justice to torture behind them. May you continue it forever."

The birthday girl re-shared this sweet post on her Insta stories and wrote, "Wellll...I haven't even started yet."

Reportedly, Triptii is dating 'Qala' producer Karnesh Ssharma. Rumours that Karnesh and Triptii are in a relationship began after a romantic picture of the two from the New Year 2023 celebrations surfaced on social media.

In the viral picture, both could be seen giving a tight hug and welcoming 2023 on a positive note.

Tripti previously appeared in Netflix's 'Bulbbul' (2020), which was produced by Karnesh under his banner. She recently appeared in 'Qala,' which was also produced by Clean Slate Filmz, and received praise from Anushka Sharma.

Triptii and Karnesh have both been linked to each other several times. However, neither of them ever confirmed their relationship.

Further extending warm birthday wishes to the actor, Anushka Sharma dropped a stylish picture Tripti and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Tripti! Wishing you love and light always."

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happy Birthday to you, you wonderful Qala'kar!!!"

Vicky and Tripti will be sharing the screen space in Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled film. (ANI)

