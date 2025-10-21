Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): This Diwali, Kartik Aaryan expanded his family with a new addition, 'Chatori', an adorable pet dog.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik, who is already a pet parent to a dog named Katori, welcomed the new pup with adorable posts.

"Every Diwali needs a little aaryan!! Best Diwali Gift Ever @chatoriaaryan Meet our new family member katori ki choti behen CHATORI #ChatoriKatori," he wrote.

He also shared a captivating video with his new furry companion. Check it out here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQCHrOcj5jS/?hl=en

In another post, he called 'Chatori' his new obsession.

"Chatori my new obsession, P.S. Katori i still love you," Kartik captioned the post.

Kartik's post has undoubtedly left netizens in awe.

"Uff! ," fashion stylist Anaita Shroff commented.

"So cute," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', which will hit theatres on New Year's Eve.

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' was previously scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, fans are now set to receive an early opening on December 31. (ANI)

