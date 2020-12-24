New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Three days after sharing the first glimpse of his character from his upcoming film Dhamaka, actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a sneak peek inside the shooting sets of the edge-of-the-seat thriller on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of the film's shooting location.

The post sees Aaryan making a video of the set where a helicopter rotor's sound can be heard in the background. Sporting his long hair and jet black sunglasses, the actor wrote, "On set #Dhamaka The helicopters are camera shy," adding a collision and helicopter emoticon.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the flick is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani, and Ram Madhvani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)