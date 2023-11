Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports drama film 'Chandu Champion'.

On Saturday the actor took some time off from the shoot schedule and spent some quality time atop a hill.

Taking to Instgram, Kartik dropped a picture in which he could be seen donning a casual outfit - a grey vest paired with black tracks and yellow slippers. He completed his look with a red cap while seated atop a picturesque hill that offered view of a river below.

Kartik captioned the post, "Guess where i am ? #ChanduChampion #ShootDiaries."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu.

For the film Kartik has also shot for an 8-minute-long war scene.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (ANI)

