Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 25 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', treated fans with a glimpse of the day-to-night shoot schedule.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to Instagram story and dropped a picture from the film sets.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Day to Night to Day. #SatyapremKiKatha."

In the picture, Kartik showed the camera against the backdrop of garland and bells decoration.

After releasing the teaser of the film, the makers recently dropped the debut poster.

The poster features actors Kiara and Kartik in a romantic pose.

The official Twitter handle of the film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the poster.

The recently released teaser of the movie was also well-received by the audience. The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. The video includes romantic moments of Kartik and Kiara set against beautiful backdrops of locations like Kashmir.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. The film marks Kartik's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', released in 2022.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films 'Chhichhore' and 'Anandi Gopal'.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. (ANI)

