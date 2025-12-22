New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan once again captured audience attention, winning cheers from fans as he danced to the title track of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' during an event in Delhi.

The actor, known for his effortless connection with audiences, instantly grabbed eyeballs as he invited fans to join him on stage. Kartik was in the capital to promote his film with co-star Ananya Panday.

The title track of 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri' features Kartik Aaryan's eye-catching dance moves. The music of the song and the vocals are given by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar, while the lyrics have been penned by Anvitaa Dutt. The three-minute and eleven-second song showcased Kartik and Ananya's sizzling chemistry on a boat party. Kartik pulls off another viral hook step after his impressive dance stint in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

The dance moves by Kartik and Ananya is among the major highlights of the song. Their screen presence, coupled with the music's catchy rhythm, has fans hooked.

Reflecting on the promotional tour, Ananya noted how the weather across cities seemed to mirror the mood of the film. "Wherever we are going, the weather is supporting our romantic film. When we went to Dubai, it started raining, and now it's cold in Delhi. It feels like even the weather is feeling the romance," she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Speaking about his decision to say yes to the project, Kartik said the story struck an immediate chord with him.

He described it as deeply relatable, touching upon emotions that resonate with every household. "It's a story that everyone will see themselves in. There are moments in this film that come into everyone's life at some point," he said, adding that the narrative goes beyond romance to explore relationships, family bonds and personal choices.

Kartik, who has worked with director Sameer Vidwans on the hit film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', spoke about his second collaboration with the director, recalling their earlier successful association on the film. "My journey with Sameer sir and the entire team has always been very positive. When he narrated this story, there was nothing like saying no," Kartik said.

A key highlight of the film is Kartik's reunion with Ananya Panday, with whom he previously worked in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Kartik described their on-screen pairing as natural and effortless, "She is hardworking...I have had a blast. I would love to work with her again..She has been a really good friend and a co-star."

Ananya Panday, speaking from experience, said the film reflects modern love while staying rooted in traditional values. She addressed common perceptions about today's generation, noting that despite the rise of casual dating, the desire for commitment and true love remains strong. "Deep down, everyone wants real love. This film talks about that, and it also talks about family values," she said.

She further described her character as a modern, independent woman with strong convictions.

Meanwhile, the makers recently unveiled the trailer for 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri'.

The three-minute and twenty-one-second trailer opens with a monologue by Kartik Aaryan expressing his belief in living in the moment and not worrying about the past.It was followed by the introduction of Kartik and Ananya's characters from the film. The couple's romance ignited when they were asked to share a yacht during a vacation.

The film shows the leads' developing chemistry as well as exciting parties and beautiful Mediterranean settings.

The narrative transitions from a light-hearted vacation romance to a more realistic examination of dedication. Rehan (Kartik's character) admits to having had multiple "flings" but never says "I love you", while Rumi appears to be looking for something more substantial.

The movie is full of songs and groovy dance moves by Kartik Aaryan. The cute and love-filled vacation of the duo soon hits a pitstop when the traditional values and individual choices come into play.

In the final moments of the trailer, Kartik Aaryan was seen crying as he explained the factors responsible for the failed love.

'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

In addition to Kartik and Ananya, the film features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25. (ANI)

