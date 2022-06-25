Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan broke the internet yesterday when he announced becoming a proud owner of India's first McLaren GT which is worth Rs 3.73 crores! Well, there are many celebrities in the industry who own cool luxury cars! From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, our celebrities are living their best lives. Take a look at some of their exquisite collection of wheels here:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from being the King of romance, SRK is also a big fan of royal cars, the price of which will astound you! The most expensive one in his collection is the Bugatti Veyron which is worth approximately Rs 12 crores!

Formerly famous for being the quickest vehicle in the world, Bugatti Veyron is a sports car like none other! It is a supercar that drives like a beast on road.

Apart from Bugatti, SRK also owns other luxury cars like Rolls Royce, Mercedes, BMW and Audi.

2. Ajay Devgn

Bollywood's most loved cop 'Singham' Ajay Devgn owns the prestigious Rolls Royce Cullinan which is worth approximately Rs 6.95 crores! Because of its lavish interiors, the car is often touted as the 'Architecture of Luxury'.

Apart from the royal car, Ajay has a fleet of other magnificent automobiles. He owns a Maserati, Mercedes Benz S Class and a Range Rover Vogue.

3. Aamir Khan

Known for his unique choice of films, Aamir Khan also has a good taste in cars! He owns a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600, the price of which is around Rs 2.5 crores but what makes the car even more expensive and special is the modification that the actor got done to the car.

Khan's Maybach has been custom-built, a feature only available for the VVIPs! It has fire and security alarm systems and is also armoured, which makes the vehicle bulletproof. Even AK-47gunfire cannot pass through its thick doors and window shields. Hence, the price of the vehicle is estimated to be around Rs 10 crores.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Known to be an aficionado of collecting gadgets and wheels, Hrithik has the slick Rolls Royce Ghost Series II which cost him around Rs 7 crores. The vehicle currently costs around Rs 5 crores but due to the modifications and customisations done to the stylish vehicle, Hrithik had to shell a lot more!

Hrithik is also a proud owner of Ferrari 360 Modena and Aston Martin Rapide S.

5. Ranveer Singh

On his 32nd birthday, five years ago, Ranveer gifted him a luxury Aston Martin Rapide S which is worth approximately Rs 3.8 Crores. The sports car goes from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.2 seconds!

Apart from this one, Ranveer also owns a shiny orange Lamborghini Urus Pearl capsule, which sprints from 0-100 kph in just 3.6 seconds!

6. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has a Bentley Continental GT which is priced at a whopping amount of Rs 3.29 Crores!

He also has an Audi 8L that can glide from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds and is priced around Rs 1.5 Crores. Other cars that make it to Junior Bachchan's list of luxury possessions are Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d, Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG and Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500.

7. Priyanka Chopra

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra was recently gifted a spanking-new Mercedes Maybach S650 by husband Nick Jonas after his song 'Sucker' was number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The price of this car is approximately Rs2.73 crores!

That's not all; Priyanka recently sold her Rolls Royce Ghost which was lying in her garage in Mumbai. The worth of the car was almost Rs 2.5 crore. When Priyanka bought this car, she was touted as the first Bollywood actress to lay her hands on the beauty! (ANI)

