Kathmandu, Jun 15 (PTI) Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah on Thursday announced to ban Hindi films from screening in Nepal's capital until a portion of dialogue is removed from the movie "Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana.

Mayor Shah has given a three-day deadline to make the changes.

"Until the line 'Janaki is a daughter of India' contained in the South Indian film 'Adipurush' is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City," Shah wrote on his Facebook wall.

The film is all set to be screened in Nepal from Friday. However, Nepal's Film Censor Board has said that it has given permission to release the film only after cutting the portion of dialogue that describes Sita as daughter of India.

