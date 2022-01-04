Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Mangalasutra is considered to be one of the important symbols of married life in Hinduism, and it seems like new bride Katrina Kaif is in love with the sacred ornament.

On Tuesday, the 'Namastey London' star took to Instagram and treated fans with her pictures from her and her husband Vicky Kaushal's new home in Mumbai. In the image, Katrina can be seen happily flaunting her mangalasutra. Giving it an interesting look, she chose to wear a beige zip-up cardigan with denim shorts.

Post-marriage glow is clearly visible on Katrina's face, but it's her mangalasutra that has caught everyone's attention.

"You are looking so beautiful and can't take my eyes off that mangalsutra," a fan commented.

"You and your mangalasutra have my heart," another one wrote.

Katrina's mangalasutra chain features gold and black beads with two small drop-down diamonds and black stones placed on gold plates. It is from Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger collection.

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. (ANI)

