The upcoming superhero movie, The Flash, is loosely inspired by the comic storyline Flashpoint that has also been adapted into a DC animated movie. If reports are true, and the first teaser of the movie that was showcased during DC Fandome 2021 also hinted at that, our favourite speedster, played by Ezra Miller, does some time travel shenanigans, and enters a new universe where his mother is alive and there is a different Batman. If Ben Affleck played the caped crusader in the earlier DCEU movies, the older Batman here is played by Michael Keaton who donned the cape for Tim Burton's Batman movies. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti. The Flash Teaser: From Two Barry Allen’s to Supergirl, 5 Things You Probably Missed in the First Promo of Ezra Miller’s DC Movie.

Now there is a persistent rumour going on that The Flash's time-travelling antics might wipe out the continuity of Zack Snyder's established Justice League-verse and would begin a new innings for the franchise, that isn't consistent when it comes to continuities. The rumour spread is accentuated by Snyder's strong fanbase, who has been clamouring hard on social media to let the filmmaker continue his vision in the DCEU and have the sequel to Justice League.

Another casting news that worried these fans was that Michael Keaton would be reprising his Batman role in the upcoming Batgirl movie, which they believe is making Batfleck get sidelined. Batgirl: Michael Keaton to Reprise His Batman Role For Upcoming HBO Max Show.

However, through Reddit, a fan shared screen shot of an Insta DM chat with Ezra Miller, where the star denied anything of that sort is happening. While the veracity of the screenshot is still unverifiable, Miller reportedly wrote, "No power or force in any known megaverse would or could ever erase Zack Snyder’s mighty wrkz. You can take that quote. Take that to the bank, to the press, to the schools, to the military, and the other pillar of capitalism I’m forgetting cause of that thing where if you try to think of a group of things you always forget one of them. (sic)"

That said, there is very little chance that Warner Bros and DC Comics would actually be following up on Snyder's plans, and instead would rather be taking new directions with their characters. The Flash, scheduled to release in November, also stars Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck.

