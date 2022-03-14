Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): One of the most adorable lovebirds in B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in a happy space ever since they got married. VicKat fans love it when the couple share their photos on social media.

On Monday, he took to his Instagram Story and showed off Katrina's photography skills. In the candid picture, Vicky can be seen sporting a black suit paired with a white shirt.

Also Read | Thank You: Naga Chaitanya To Play the Role of a Hockey Player in Director Vikram K Kumar's Film.

He captioned his story by writing, "Mood shot by Mrs."

For the unversed, the 'Masaan' actor has attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards on March 13 and received the performance of the year award for 'Sardar Udham.'

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah's Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video, Manju Warrier-Biju Menon's Lalitham Sundaram on Disney+ Hotstar, Dulquer Salmaan's Salute on Sony LIV and More.

On the personal front, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Talking about Vicky's work front, he will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty alongside Salman Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)