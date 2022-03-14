We are kickstarting the third week of March 2022 and with that we have a list of some great releases. The list mainly have exciting series and one movie for release. However, the interesting series and movies will drop on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Voot Select and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Jalsa, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. The thriller-drama is helmed by Suresh Triveni and stars Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Manav Kaul and Mohammad Iqbal Khan, among others. The film will unravel the story of a journalist, her cook and about their fight. Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah’s Amazon Prime Film Promises To Be A Nail-Biting Thriller (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Salute, which is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on March 18. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the Malayalam language crime-thriller features Dulquer Salmaan in the key role. The flick sees Dulquer playing the lead as a police officer. Another interesting release of the week would be Lalitham Sundaram, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 18. The family-comedy drama stars Manju Warrier, Biju Menon, Saiju Kurup, Deepti Sati and Anu Mohan in major roles. Helmed by Madhu Warrier, the Malayalam-language movie promises to be a fun-filled family entertainer. Salute Trailer Out! Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Thriller to Release on Sony LIV on March 18 (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

VOOT Select

1. Apharan Season 2: March 18, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. Jalsa: March 18, 2022

2. Deep Water: March 18, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Lalitham Sundaram: March 18, 2022 | Malayalam

ZEE5

1. Bloody Brothers: March 18, 2022

Sony LIV

1. Salute: March 18, 2022 | Malayalam

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).