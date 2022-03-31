Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): One of the most loved Bollywood couples -- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal -- have taken time out to unwind on a peaceful vacation at a tropical location.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor shared a few glimpses from her holiday with her husband.
Also Read | Operation Romeo: Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Film To Hit the Big Screens on April 22, 2022 (Watch Motion Poster).
In the first photo, the couple can be seen enjoying a ride on a yacht. Vicky can be seen enjoying the breeze while sporting his shades. Katrina wore a colourful swimsuit and added a cap to her outfit.
In the next snap, Katrina can be seen sitting peacefully while her hair blows in the wind.
Also Read | Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Returns to India After Wrapping Spain Schedule of His Upcoming Film! (View Viral Pics).
The last picture features a serene landscape of a little shack amidst vast greenery.
The post was flooded with likes and comments.
"Terrifically Fantabulous," a social media user wrote.
"What a beautiful morning," another added.
On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan and 'Merry Christmas' which also stars Vijay Sethupathy. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)