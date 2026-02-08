Kota, February 8: The death toll in the building collapse in Kota rose to while at least 13 people were reported injured, officials said. Kota Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Agrawal stated that the incident occurred at a site where new construction was underway, and the structure collapsed from top to bottom. "Two deaths have been reported. We have the information on 13 injured. Our information is that some new construction was underway and collapsed from top to bottom. It could be due to negligence related to the quality of construction. Some local residents report that drilling was underway and that there were complaints about it. Further technical investigations into the causes will be conducted, and the results will be shared," the Kota Divisional Commissioner told reporters.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla expressed grief over the incident in Indravihar area of the city. He said he was in constant contact with the district administration and had directed officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations. Birla stated that he has also instructed authorities to ensure timely and proper medical treatment for the injured and extended his prayers for their speedy recovery, while expressing solidarity with the affected families. Kota Building Collapse: Around 20 Feared Trapped in Jawahar Nagar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

"The incident of the building collapse in Kota's Indravihar is extremely heartbreaking. I am in constant touch with the district administration. I have directed the concerned officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations. At the same time, I have also instructed them to ensure proper and prompt medical treatment for all the injured individuals in the accident. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured and wish for strength and resilience to be granted to the affected families during this difficult time," Birla wrote on 'X'. Uttar Pradesh: 3-Storey Building Collapses on Poclain Machine During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Banda, Driver Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Under-Construction Building Collapses in Kota

राजस्थान | कोटा में 3 मंजिला बिल्डिंग अचानक ढह गई। इसमें रेस्टोरेंट चल रहा था। मलबे से 5 लोग निकालकर अस्पताल भेजे गए। कई और लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका, बचाव–राहत कार्य जारी। इस बिल्डिंग के पीछे कई दिन से ड्रिल–हैमर मशीनें चल रही थीं, इस वजह से पूरी बिल्डिंग में वाइब्रेशन था। pic.twitter.com/8VnEOUTbhh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 7, 2026

STORY | 3-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota; several feared trapped A three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night, sparking fears that several people may be trapped under the debris, an official said. READ: https://t.co/D0YyGmEygN VIDEO |… pic.twitter.com/n7bsFLoq1R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026

Kota, Rajasthan: A three-story building has collapsed, and several people are reported trapped under the debris. Police teams and rescue squads have reached the site, and rescue operations are underway (Visuals from the site) pic.twitter.com/XegB6eXQcb — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2026

Following the incident. Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said rescue operations are still underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Fire Department continuing efforts at the site.

