Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in New York. The power couple visited Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant called Sona on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina posted a picture from their visit to Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona, smiling and posing together with a member from the restaurant.

Also Read | Puzhu Movie Review: Mammootty's Fantabulous Negative Performance Anchors This Slow-Paced Psychological Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

She captioned the picture, "Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing."

The 'Tiger 3' actor looked adorable in a printed dress. Vicky, on the hand, donned a grey t-shirt with black denim pants and complemented his look with a black cap.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Birthday Special: 8 Hot Bikini Pictures of Bollywood's Bombshell That Are Gorgeous!.

In response, PC soon reshared Katrina's post on her Instagram story and wrote a sweet note that read, "Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime..#homeawayfromhome."

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting movie lineup. Vicky Kaushal will star in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Boomi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also owns an untitled movie of Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will appear in 'Sam Bahadur' of Meghna Gulzar. On the other hand, talking about Katrina Kaif, the actor has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline, starring Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy 'PhoneBhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)