Sunny Leone is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. Inspiring millions of women to dream big, the beauty is loved across the globe for her acting and genuineness. Over the years, she has created a niche for herself in the industry wherein her ardent fans can move mountains to get a glimpse of her. Right from entering Bigg Boss to having a noticeable career, she’s happy and content with her work. Besides her professional wows, the actress is also a fashion stunner who has managed to impress the style pundits with her distant taste. ‘Good Morning Maldives’ Sunny Leone Rocks Printed Monokini Holidaying in the Archipelagic Country.

A scroll through her Instagram feed and you’ll get envious after looking at her fashion fabulousness. Another main USP of the babe is that she carries any damn outfit with oodles of confidence. A sexy siren who can rock casuals as well as a bikini with grace, she’s indeed a stunner. And as she celebrates her birthday today (May 13), let’s take a look at her best bikini moments that prove she's rare. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: A Versatile Style Capsule of Her Chic, Glamorous and Ethno-Cool Moments From Homegrown Labels!

Floral Never Goes Out of Fashion!

Sexy Poser!

Lazy Lamhe!

Flaunting Her Hot Bod!

She's a Water Baby!

Seductress on a Ship!

Bombshell Beauty!

That Poise is Rare!

To note, the way Sunny poses and flaunts her body in a two-piece, it never looks vulgar. In fact, she looks nothing less than an Aphrodite in the sexy clicks. All we wish is more power to her. Wishing a very happy birthday to the bold and beautiful, Sunny Leone. Rise and shine!

