Los Angeles [US], April 14 (ANI): Katy Perry has denied serious allegations levelled by actress Ruby Rose about an alleged incident nearly two decades ago.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the controversy began when Ruby Rose posted on Threads on Sunday, accusing the singer of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub in Melbourne almost 20 years ago. Rose said she was in her early 20s at the time and that it had taken her years to speak publicly about it.

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In a detailed post, Rose shared her version of events and said she had earlier spoken about the matter in a different way because she did not know how to deal with it at the time. She also claimed that she later stayed silent after Perry agreed to help her with a US visa.

"I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly ... I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone."

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The actress later added another post saying she had just left a police station, though she did not give further details.

Now, a representative for Perry has issued a statement strongly denying the accusation. According to PEOPLE magazine, the representative for the singer said, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," he added.

The matter has now drawn major attention online, with many reacting to the allegations and the singer's denial

Ruby Rose is known for her breakout role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She has also appeared in films such as The Meg and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Katy Perry remains one of the biggest names in pop music, known for hits like Firework, Roar and I Kissed a Girl. (ANI)

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