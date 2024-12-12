Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): Actor Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time beau Antony Thattil in Goa.

After solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-Day.

"#ForTheLoveOfNyke (heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

One of the photos captured the moment when Keerthy and Antony exchanged the garlands. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals. Both Keerthy and Antony were dressed in traditional attire.

In no time, their post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulationsssss," actor Pooja Hegde commented.

"So beautiful congratulations," wrote actor Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Baby John,' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

Earlier this month, the entire team of the film unveiled the 'Baby John' trailer in a grand style. The three-minute-long trailer was all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.

Varun with his thriller performance stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.

Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.

The trailer ended on a surprising note as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a tiny appearance. We saw a brief glimpse of Salman's eyes. However, his face is covered in a black cloth.

The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi. (ANI)

