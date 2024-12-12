Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged! The American singer-songwriter and her boyfriend have decided to take their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagement after more than a year of dating. Taking to her social media handle on Thursday (December 12), the "Wolves" singer shared heartwarming photos flaunting her engagement ring. She captioned the photos as. "forever begins now." ‘Forever Begins Now’: Selena Gomez Engaged to Boyfriend Benny Blanco, ‘Emilia Perez’ Actress Flaunts Her Stunning Diamond Ring on Social Media (See Pics).

Selena Gomez Gets Engaged to BF Benny Blanco

It's the season of weddings, and one of our favourite pop stars, Selena Gomez, has got engaged. In a heartfelt post on her Instagram, the Emilia Perez actress shared the joyful news about her engagement with music producer Benny Blanco. The carousel shared by Selena gave us a glimpse of the singer's massive oval-cut diamond ring. In another photo, she could be seen cuddling with the music producer, who was pampering her with kisses. Another slide showed Selena admiring her engagement ring as she sat in a park with a cute setup. Amidst the several thousand wishes for the actress, Benny Blanco also left a cute comment under the post and wrote, "hey wait… that’s my wife."

Selena Gomez’s Engagement Post

Who Is Benny Blanco?

Well all know about Selena Gomez, but who is Benny Blanco, the lucky guy giving our favourite pop sensation butterflies in her stomach? Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, is an acclaimed American record producer and songwriter. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry globally, including Eminem, BTS, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Avicii, Wiz Khalifa, Rihana and Katy Perry, to name a few.

Benny Blanco With Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco established two record labels in 2014 - Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets under Interscope Records. After both the labels were dissolved, Benny now heads an imprint of Interscope under A&M Records. His debut single as a lead artiste, "Eastside," featuring Halsey and Khalid, came out in 2018. To date, the 36-year-old has been nominated for the Grammys 11 times but is yet to win one. He has a decent Instagram following with almost 2 Million followers compared to his fiance, who is one of the most followed persons on the platform with 423 Million followers.

How Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Meet?

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez met for the first time in 2019 while working on the singer's track "Can't Get Enough." They later started dating in 2023 but initially preferred to keep their relationship private. They publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023 and have since appeared together on various occasions, including the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys. Selena Gomez Engaged to Benny Blanco! Taylor Swift Ready to Be ‘Flower Girl’ for Her Bestie.

Here's wishing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco good luck and happiness on their new journey together. May their romance flourish for years to come!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 04:41 PM IST.