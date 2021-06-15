Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): The Kardashian-Jenner family undoubtedly has the most obsessed fan following, but the same is proving to be disturbing for them as they have been dealing with unwanted visitors almost every day.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has got yet another unwanted visitor this weekend, a trespasser who hurt himself while making a break for her home.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a 23-year-old man showed up at Kendall's gated community Saturday afternoon, and attempted to get through the security entrance because he wanted to see her.

Reportedly, the security guards recognized the man as they say he has made multiple attempts to get in before.

TMZ reported that the man had been turned away several times, but this time he got bold and jumped the wall to enter the community and cut his hand while doing so.

Cops were called, and the suspect was nabbed before he reached Kendall's home. He was taken into custody and then to a hospital for his injury, before getting booked into jail for misdemeanour trespassing. The man spent about 10 hours behind the bars before being released on his own recognizance, as per TMZ.

On a related note, this incident is nothing new for Kendall and her family as she was recently granted a restraining order against a guy who allegedly tried to go for a nude swim in her pool. She beefed up her security and also moved out of her home shortly after the incident.

According to earlier reports, that man was sentenced to 180 days in jail, and both she and Kylie were granted long restraining orders against him.

Meanwhile, recently, a trespasser tried to show up at Kylie's home to allegedly profess his love for the beauty mogul. Kim Kardashian also received a disturbing package including a diamond ring in the mail from a man who has been harassing her over social media. (ANI)

