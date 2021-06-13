Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): Actor Kevin Bacon is all set to play an antagonist in the upcoming reboot of Legendary's 'The Toxic Avenger.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 hit, will be written and directed by Macon Blair.

The 62-year-old actor has joined Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige on the call sheet.

The script for the story revolves around a meek towel boy who transforms into a powerful superhero after getting dumped into a vat of toxic waste. He then races to save his son, friends, and community from the forces of corruption and greed.

The film that will be produced by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will see Dinklage headlining as the hero, with Bacon playing a slick villain, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The original 'Toxic Avenger,' became a cult classic and expanded into musical production, children's cartoon series, and Marvel comic, reported Variety. (ANI)

