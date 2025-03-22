Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): The much-anticipated crime drama 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' has premiered on Netflix, bringing a gripping tale of crime, power, and law enforcement set in early 2000s Kolkata.

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, this follow-up to Neeraj Pandey's 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' (2022) features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stalwarts, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Speaking with ANI, lead actors Chitrangda Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Aadil Khan opened up about their roles and experiences while working on the show.

Chitrangda Singh, who plays Nibedita, shared her enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I think I was instantly in love with Nibedita. People sometimes live such opposite lives, and I find such characters very interesting. Emotionally complex roles, where strengths, weaknesses, love, and pain intertwine, intrigue me the most. When I first heard about Nibedita, I knew I had to play her."

She further elaborated on how life experiences shape an actor, saying, "Being a mother has made me more emotionally mature. The responsibilities that come with it enrich you as an actor. The so-called burdens of life help us bring depth to our characters."

Ritwik Bhowmik, who portrays Sagor, spoke about his transformation for the role. "It was an enjoyable journey for me to become Sagor. Like I joke, it's a journey from singing to playing. I hope the audience appreciates this new shade of mine as they embrace the evolving face of Bengal cinema."

He also highlighted the camaraderie on set, saying, "The bond formed between co-stars reflects in the performances. Working alongside Chitrangda Singh and others made the experience even more memorable."

Aadil Khan, who plays Ranjit, reflected on the challenges of entering the film industry. He advised aspiring actors, "Think carefully before stepping into this field. If you lack true hunger for the craft, the journey can be difficult. But if you genuinely love acting, every moment will be worth it."

Chitrangda Singh summed up the takeaway from the show, saying, "Acting is not just about glamour; it requires passion and resilience. If you have that, you can survive in this industry."

A unique aspect of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is its all-Bengali star cast in a Hindi-language series.

The show marks the first collaboration between Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, with Jeet portraying an IPS officer and Prosenjit reportedly playing a powerful politician.

The gripping narrative, co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty, delves into crime, corruption, and political influence, with a determined police officer striving to restore justice.

The series has already garnered attention for its intense storyline and powerhouse performances. (ANI)

