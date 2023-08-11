Get ready to have a laugh riot as Khichdi 2 is all set to release in theatres. On Friday, the makers announced that Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan will be out in cinema halls this Diwali. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. The update has left fans excited.

"Extremely nostalgic...can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Wow...Parekh family is back," another one wrote. Khichdi 2 Release Date: Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia Starrer To Clash With Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 on Diwali 2023 (Watch Promo Video).

The film is led by Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD). The makers also unveiled the film's teaser, in which director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. There's even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI. Khichdi 2- Mission Paanthukistan Teaser: Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia’s Dynamic Family Drama to Hit Theatres on Diwali (Watch Video),

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie "seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds," read a statement. 'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now release 13 years after the first film.