Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan, the much-anticipated comedy-drama, is all set to tickle the audience's funny bone as it brings back the beloved characters from the Khichdi TV series. Directed and written by Aatish Kapadia, the film is produced by Vineet Jain and Jamnadas Majethia.

Cast - Returning to the screen are the familiar faces of the Khichdi universe, including Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. Joining the ensemble is Kirti Kulhari as Parminder, adding a fresh flavour to the comedic mix. Moreover, the film promises special appearances by notable celebrities like Farah Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Kiku Sharda, and others.

Plot - Khichdi 2 picks up where its predecessor left off, with the Parekh family at the centre of uproarious chaos. This time, they find themselves on a covert mission assigned by the Indian government – infiltrating the neighbouring country of Paanthukhistan, ruled by a tyrannical dictator. The Parekhs navigate through absurdity and humour to save the day, all while juggling their own personal dilemmas.

Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan Trailer

Runtime and Certification - Clocking in at a runtime of 120 minutes, the film is certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification, ensuring a family-friendly experience.

Release Date - Movie enthusiasts can mark their calendars for its theatrical release on November 17, 2023.

Review - Khichdi 2 review is yet to arrive and LatestLY will inform you once it is available.

