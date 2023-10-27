Makers of the upcoming comedy film Khichdi 2 are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film. Titled Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan the official trailer of the film will be out on November 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "'KHICHDI 2' TRAILER ON 1 NOV... 17 NOV RELEASE... #Khichdi2: Mission Paanthukistan - which is slated for release in *cinemas* on 17 Nov 2023 - will unveil #Khichdi2Trailer on 1 Nov 2023." Khichdi 2 Release Date: Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia Starrer To Clash With Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 on Diwali 2023 (Watch Promo Video)

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD). The makers recently unveiled the film's teaser, in which director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. There's even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie "seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds," read a statement. Khichdi 2: Kriti Kulhari To Reprise Her Role Of Parminder Kaur in The Comedy Sequel

Check Out The Motion Poster Of Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now release 13 years after the first film. Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is all set to hit the theatres on November 17.