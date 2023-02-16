Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, who made her mark in the industry with Khichdi: The Movie, is all set to be seen reprising her role of Parminder in Khichdi 2 which is going to be a sequel to the 2010 comedy film directed by Aatish Kapadia. Khichdi: The Movie which was released in 2010 revolved around the Parekh family and showed an interesting chemistry between Parminder, played by Kirti, and Himanshu (played by Jamnadas Majhetia). The List: Kirti Kulhari Opens Up on Playing a Character Without Emotions in Angad Bedi Starrer Mini-Series.

Kirti, who was seen in movies such as Shaitan, Pink, Blackmail, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and the web series Four More Shots Please, talked about the sequel and said: "Khichdi 2 is finally happening and it's going to be a hilarious ride. I have so many memories from the first film, from shooting the song ''Chal Chal Bhonsle Market'' to doing all the crazy comedy scenes." She expressed her excitement about reprising her role of Parminder in Khichdi 2 and added: "I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me." Kirti Kulhari Skips Cab and Takes an Auto-Rickshaw in Kharghar Navi Mumbai (View Pic).

"I have realised over the years what a massive fan-following Khichdi has, especially among kids and families.I am often asked why I don't do comedies anymore so it's lovely to return to the genre with this sequel. This Khichdi will be tastier, spicier, and funnier than before." she concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).