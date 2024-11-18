Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani's latest Instagram post will leave you in splits.

Giving a sneak peek into her Sindhi lifestyle, she posted a picture of "golden" toothbrush.

"Tell me you're a Sindhi without telling me you're a Sindhi," she wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'.

Recently, the team of 'Game Changer' unveiled the film's teaser in Lucknow.

The over one-minute-long Changer teaser shows Ram Charan going from academia to action. In the clip, he can be seen fighting goons and even romancing Kiara Advani.

Reportedly, the film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

Notably, Ram Charan attended the teaser launch event of 'Game Changer' barefoot in Lucknow. He was spotted wearing an all-black ethnic outfit - kurta, pyjama and stole.Ram Charan is currently following Ayyappa Deeksha, which is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

During this period, Ram Charan pledges to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala.

The film, directed by S. Shankar, will be released in cinemas on January 10th, 2025. (ANI)

