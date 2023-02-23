Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): On the occasion of her mom Genevieve's birthday, actress Kiara Advani dropped an adorable wish.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara wrote, "Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter."

Also Read | Warina Hussain Birthday: A Look at Some of the Most Colourful Outfits From Her Closet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-QazfvRmX/?hl=en

She also treated fans to her candid moments spent with her mother at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read | Oscars 2023: Academy Adds New 'Crisis Team' Following Will Smith- Chris Rock Slap Incident.

From a picture from her D-Day to the haldi ceremony and sangeet ceremony, the birthday post includes all the adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo.

In one of the images, Kiara can be seen wrapping her mother into her arms from the back while her mom plants a peck on her cheeks.

The other image features Kiara's mom twinning with her on her wedding day in a pink lehenga.

In another image, the Advani family is seen posing with Kiara and Sidharth at their Haldi ceremony.

These pictures clearly show that Kiara is a carbon copy of her mother.

In fact, several netizens also dropped comments saying Kiara looks like a replica of her mother.

"Her mother is so elegant. Kiara looks like her carbon copy," a social media user commented.

"Good genes," another one wrote.

Designer Manish Malhotra who designed the family's ensembles for the wedding celebrations, also wished her mom. He wrote in the comments section, "Happy birthday Janam."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)