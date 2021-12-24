Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Seems like actor Kiara Advani also couldn't get over the magic of the romantic melody 'Kaise Hua' from her 2019 blockbuster hit 'Kabir Singh', and here's the proof!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara shared a video of herself playing the soothing romantic track 'Kaise Hua' from the movie 'Kabir Singh'.

Sharing the video, she asked her fans to guess the song by writing, "Can you guess the BG?"

While many of her fans must have guessed it right, but most of them were eager if the movie's lead actor and Kiara's co-star Shahid Kapoor would take notice of it, while being busy in the promotions of his upcoming movie 'Jersey'.

A few hours later, Shahid re-shared Kiara's IG story and penned a sweet note that read, "Look who is missing me."

'Kabir Singh', was a massive success that brought Shahid nationwide acclaim. It is the biggest hit movie of Shahid to date.

The 'Haider' actor plays the role of Kabir, a short-tempered surgeon who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film was the highest-grossing movie of the year 2019.

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama 'Jersey' which will hit the theatres on December 31.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. (ANI)

