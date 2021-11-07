Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin hosted 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) for the first time on November 6. In his opening monologue, the actor took a stroll down memory lane and recalled his childhood experience of being on the variety sketch series.

As per People magazine, the actor, who first appeared on the show as a child nearly 30 years back, returned to Studio 8H for his second appearance alongside musical guest Ed Sheeran.

Also Read | The Woman King: Viola Davis' Epic Drama to Hit the Big Screens on September 2022!.

In his monologue, Kieran recalled his childhood experience when his older brother and actor Macaulay Culkin hosted the show in 1991 after starring in the hit film 'Home Alone'.

"I have been on this very stage. I was on an episode of SNL back when my brother Mac hosted 30 years ago. I was 9 years old, I got to be in three sketches -- two of which are non-problematic," he said.

Also Read | Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Film Likely to Be Delayed - Reports.

"And at the end of the show, I got to be on the stage for the good nights," he added as a flashback clip came on the screen.

He further said, "So, there's my brother and the cast is lifting him up on their shoulders. ... My brother's up there, he's got his arm up all victorious and I'm down there on the ground like, 'Me, I want uppies!'"

Kieran said, "So, check out what I do next. I asked Kevin Nealon to pick me up! He goes, 'Yeah, okay, sure.'"

The actor continued, "Anyway I wanted to show that clip for two reasons. One, in the hopes that someone from the cast will pick me up again at the end of the show. And two, because I have waited 30 years to be back on this stage and say, 'We've got a great show for you tonight, so stick around, we'll be right back!'" Kieran also spoke about his famous television role in HBO's 'Succession'.

"For the past few years I've been working on a show called Succession, I play Roman Roy, he's one of the nicer characters on the show, which still makes him one of the top ten worst humans on TV. Sometimes people will be like, 'you know, that part really suits you,' which isn't really a compliment -- it's sort of like going up to someone and saying: you know what role would fit you like a glove? Giuliani," he said.

The actor went on to share that he and his wife, Jazz Charton, welcomed their second child in August.

"I love being a dad, it's great. And [then] I was asked to host Saturday Night Live," he said, adding that it's always been a dream. Explaining that his wife has been really supportive throughout the process, Kieran said he also has the feeling she's been "terrified" for him.

"Very nervous -- she thinks I'm going to mess up or something." Addressing her in the audience, he said that even if he does mess up and "shame the family," it's going to be okay.

On Friday's episode of 'The Tonight Show', Kieran told host Jimmy Fallon that he still remembers "little snippets" of his first appearance, including when his mom embarrassed him in front of Nealon.

"I remember, during rehearsal day, being on the stage, and I was with my mom. Kevin Nealon walks by and she grabs him and she goes, 'Oh, hey, you're great. By the way, you're my son's favourite!' "

A young Kieran told his mother, "I told you, he's my second favourite. Dana Carvey is my favourite."

Kieran's Emmy-winning show 'Succession' was renewed for a fourth season last month.

The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid Logan's (Brian Cox) declining health.

In addition to Kieran and Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed also feature in the show. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)