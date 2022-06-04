Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian defended her decision of losing 16 pounds within three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's gown during the 2022 Met Gala event.

According to an interview published in the New York Times on Wednesday, Kim gave the examples of actors Christian Bale and Renee Zellweger, who also lost or gained weight for their movies.

"To me, it was like, okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable. Even Renee Zellweger, gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me," said Kim in the interview, as reported by Page Six.

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star also argued that she did not even urge anyone to lose weight.

"I wasn't saying, hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?" said Kim.

Kim further added that she "didn't do anything unhealthy" to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress. When the Kardashian was questioned on what she would have done if she failed to shed her pounds and couldn't wear the desired gown at the Met Gala 2022, the media personality gave a befitting reply.

"I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered. It was just important to me to reach that goal." Kim had said, as reported by Page Six.

However, a video was released that revealed Kim struggling to squeeze into the Marilyn Monroe gown. Although the dress made it halfway to Kim's backside, the zip could not be pulled up any further due to which the Kardashian chose to wear a white fur coat on the red carpet, that covered her backside.

Kim changed into a replica of the gown later in the evening of the Met Gala 2022, reported Page Six.

The iconic, shimmery golden gown was worn by legendary actor, and singer Monroe in the year 1962, when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to the then US President John F. Kennedy.

Apart from donning the famous Marilyn gown, Kim also debuted a new blonde hairstyle as she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was dressed in a Dior suit and sunglasses at the Met Gala event on May 2, this year. (ANI)

