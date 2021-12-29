Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has come under criticism after she shared a slew of major spoilers of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on her social media.

Die-heart Marvel fans are slamming Kim Kardashian as she recently shared the major spoilers of the blockbuster movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' that was released on December 13.

The movie was the subject of speculations since it went into production and has become known as one of Marvel's more spoiler-filled properties of late.

Kardashian saw the movie in what appeared to be her home theatre on Monday night and documented the experience by sharing snapshots from the film on her Instagram Story, as per Page Six.

Among the snaps that she shared online were ones that revealed that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprise their roles as Spider-Man in the film, which sees multiple universes collide.

Appears like Marvel fans weren't pleased with the socialite spoiling the film for them.

"I've muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I'm watching it tomorrow," one follower wrote on Twitter.

"I don't even f---ing follow Kim kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man, I've never hated someone so much." a third social media user added.

As per Page Six, the beauty mogul shortly realised her mistake and removed the spoilers from her social media.

For the unversed, the film that stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx and more, has made history as the first pandemic-era film to earn USD 1 billion at the box office. (ANI)

