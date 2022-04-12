Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are leaving no chance to flaunt their love.

Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a few pictures from her "late nite snack" date with Davidson.

Also Read | Claire Danes Birthday Special: 7 Pictures of the Homeland Actress That Prove She Is Full of Life (View Pics).

Kim and Davidson had their arms around each other in one image, with the latter reaching in for a kiss. The second image featured the lovebirds gazing into each other's eyes.

"late nite snack," She captioned the post.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates 'Strong Maternal Figures' in Her Life by Sharing Throwback Pics on Instagram!.

It appears the images were taken after the two made their public debut as a pair during the premiere of Kim's new show 'The Kardashians'.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West last February after nearly seven years of marriage. And then months later, in October 2021, her dating rumours with Davidson surfaced online. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)