Washington DC [US], October 4 (ANI): A docuseries about actor Elizabeth Taylor, produced by Kim Kardashian, is set to make it's US debut on October 6 at Fox Nation, reported Variety.

According to Fox Nation, as quoted by Variety, "'Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar' delivers an intimate look inside the life of one of the most iconic women of the twentieth century, peeling back the glamour to uncover the force of nature behind the fame."

The streaming service added, "Each episode explores how Taylor shattered Hollywood's glass ceiling, built a billion-dollar business empire, and transformed celebrity activism through her pioneering work in the fight against HIV/AIDS."

The project includes the first-ever filmed interview with Taylor's son, Chris Wilding, as well as interviews with Joan Collins, Sharon Stone, Paris Jackson and Kardashian, who conducted Taylor's final interview before her death in March 2011, according to Variety.

The series is directed by James House. Along with Kardashian, executive producers include Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson. Jemma Chisnall is a producer. Caroline Sciama is a director/producer.

Taylor's pop-culture relevance has persisted long after her passing at the age of 79: News of Kardashian's docuseries being acquired at Fox Nation comes on the same day Taylor Swift released her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which features a track titled 'Elizabeth Taylor.'

