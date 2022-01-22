Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): Actor Kirsten Durst is all set to star in ace filmmaker Alex Garland's next movie titled 'Civil War'.

As per Variety, Dunst will feature alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action film being written and directed by Garland.

Aside from the fact that the film is set in a near-future America, plot details are being kept under wraps.

In 2016, Garland received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay for 'Ex Machina', which also won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects.

Garland followed the critically acclaimed movie with 2018's 'Annihilation' and the FX series 'Devs'. His upcoming projects include 'Men', starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear, which A24 will release later this year.

A24 will handle the global release of the film and produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman. DNA previously teamed with Garland for 'Ex Machina', 'Annihilation' and 'Men'. Goodman's past producing credits include 'Three Kings', '8 Mile', 'Captain Phillips' and '22 July'.

Dunst most recently earned a SAG award nomination for her critically acclaimed performance as Rose Gordon in Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog'.

Over the course of her career, Dunst has given notable performances in award-winning films including 'Interview With the Vampire', 'Drop Dead Gorgeous', 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', 'Hidden Figures', 'Marie Antoinette', 'Melancholia', the 'Spider-Man' franchise and 'The Virgin Suicides', among many others.

In 2016, she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Peggy Blumquist in 'Fargo'. (ANI)

