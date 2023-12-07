Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating the success of his film, 'Sam Bahadur.' He recently appeared on 'Koffee with Karan 8' with Kiara Advani. The actor opened up about his personal life, discussing his " not so well planned" proposal to Katrina Kaif.

He shared, "It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding."

Also Read | Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 Pays Tribute to Maestro Mrinal Sen on His Birth Centenary Year.

"We planned a special dinner. It was a beautiful setup and everything. There was dinner just before any of the friends or families could come. It was just us, so, yeah, it happened there," added Vicky.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Hi Nanna Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Recently, Katrina Kaif heaped praise on her husband Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a poster of the film which she captioned, "SAM BAHADUR -@meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film , was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot."

"And SAM !!!!..... GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT .What a performance, flawless, I'm just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I've seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered @vickykaushal09," she added.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film was released in theatres on December 1.

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)