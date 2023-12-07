Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal graced the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The two spilled intriguing titbits on Karan Johar’s popular talk show. A video is doing rounds in which Vicky is stating about the fun episode of his first meet-up with Katrina Kaif’s family. Karan had asked how he managed to break the ice with his in-laws. Vicky shared, “I couldn’t meet them for two years because of COVID. So, I met them for the first time, literally a week before marriage. We had a party at my place and we were all drinking and dancing.” He also revealed, “Two hours into meeting each other and we were dancing on the floor. They have seen me dancing on “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” in the first meeting. The ice was broken, melted and gone.” Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kiara Advani Unveils Tale of Her Rome Proposal by Sidharth Malhotra (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal On Breaking The Ice With His In-Laws

