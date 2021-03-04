Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Hollywood stars and married couple, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will be teaming up again on-screen for a new hour-long game show titled 'Family Game Fight' for NBC.

According to Deadline, the new series, which will test brains, brawn, and family bonds over the course of an hour, will see Bell and Shepard be adopted into a family of four as they compete in a series of games with a big cash prize up for grabs. The broadcast network has ordered 10 episodes of the series.

Bell said, "For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends."

She added, "He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he's a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I'm so excited to host 'Family Game Fight' and play all day with my best friend."

Her husband Dax said, "Kristen is my favourite human to work with. She's the most consistently funny, playful, and joyful scene partner I've ever had. She's also incredibly fun to look at."

'Family Game Fight' is the latest gameshow from DeGeneres' A Very Good Production, which produces NBC's Little Big Shots and Ellen's Game of Games and Fox's The Masked Dancer, and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television's Warner Horizon in association with Telepictures.

The show is being executive produced by Bell, Dax, DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell, and Brooke Karzen. (ANI)

