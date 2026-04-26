Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): A major fire broke out at an oil extraction facility processing old tyres in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.

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According to Fire Station CO Krishna Kant Ojha, teams acted promptly to contain the situation.

"As soon as the information about the fire breaking out in this factory was received, the fire trucks reached the spot. The fire is completely under control and is being extinguished. An investigation into the causes of the fire will be conducted.5 vehicles are currently engaged in extinguishing the fire. The fire will be put out soon. There has been no loss of life," Ojha told ANI.

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More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)