Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Filmmaker Pablo Larrain's feature film "Spencer", starring Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, will release in the country on November 19.

The movie will be released by Impact Films in the theatres countrywide, the company said in a statement.

"Spencer" focuses on three turbulent days in the life of Princess Diana during the Christmas of 1991 where Diana and her family are staying at Sandringham, a well known royal tradition.

"Over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Diana realises that her marriage is breaking down and doesn't want to be the future queen," as per the official plotline.

The movie also stars Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins.

The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September this year, followed by screening at several renowned film festivals like Toronto, Telluride, New York.

"Spencer" released in the United States and the United Kingdom on November 5.

