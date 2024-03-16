New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on Friday. The stunning couple is starting a new chapter of their lives, and they are on cloud nine.

As they returned to their Delhi home, their excitement was visible from their griha pravesh visuals, in which they can be seen dancing their hearts out to the tunes of the dhol while entering the house. Pulkit even whistled while shaking a leg with his wife.

Also Read | Sreejita De Shows Off Her Five Stunning Looks and Grooves to 'Premika Ne Pyaar Se' Song in Latest Instagram Reel (Watch Video).

Donning a traditional attire, they both looked stunning. If Pulkit opted for a kurta and dhoti, Kriti chose to wear a sari.

A day after exchanging the vows, the couple took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their D-Day.

Also Read | Rakshak India's Braves Success Party: Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Mohit Malik and Others Attend the Glam Event (View Pics).

"From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high,It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then,When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly,Consistently, Continually You!," the couple captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4kSf6-Ju0i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

For their wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani.

In one of the snaps, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on Pulkit's forehead while he holds her close. A picture also showed Pulkit tying Mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

In no time, Kriti and Pulkit's post got flooded with congratulatory messages."Awwww congratulations guys," actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented."badhaaiiii again," actor Richa Chadha wrote."How beautiful," another user wrote.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted about their March wedding. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)