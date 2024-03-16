Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Are Now Married; Couple Treat Fans With Their First Wedding Photos. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat married on Friday, March 15, in the presence of their close friends and family members. On Saturday, the couple treated fans with their first wedding photos on Instagram. From Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, and Richa Chadha to Malaika Arora, several Bollywood celebs congratulated and showered love on the newlyweds.

Celebs Congratulate Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol congraulate Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat on wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram) Gauahar Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Sharma Shower Love On Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Varun Sharma, Malaika Arora congratulate newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat (Photo Credits: Instagram) Rakul Preet Singh wishes newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat (Photo Credits: Instagram) Richa Chadha and Mouni Roy congratulate newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

