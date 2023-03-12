Actors Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi-starrer Kanjoos Makhichoos is all set to be out on ZEE5. On Sunday, Shweta took to Instagram and shared the film's poster. She also informed that the film will be out on the streaming platform on March 24. Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav are also a part of the film. Kanjoos Makhichoos is written and directed by Vipul Mehta. It is a comedy-drama and is reportedly an adaptation of the super hit Gujarati play, 'Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo'. Pop Kaun Trailer: Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever and Late Actor Satish Kaushik’s Disney+ Hotstar Comedy Series Will Make You Laugh Out Loud!

Kanjoos Makhichoos Poster

In 2021, Kunal shared a picture with the whole cast and crew after wrapping the movie on October 16, 2021 and wrote, "We started the film on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi and completed it yesterday on DUSSEHRA. It's been a fulfilling and enjoyable journey, I can't wait for you guys to meet my character Jamuna Prasad Pandey and to share this warm funny and endearing family film with you. See you soon at the movies." Apart from this, Kunal is all set to come up with a comedy series titled Pop Kaun?