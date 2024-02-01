Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor shared a special post for his 'Ram Lakhan' co-star Jackie Shroff on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram story, Anil posted a collage with unseen pictures from film sets and events.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Leave $20 Million Mansion in Los Angeles Due to Mold Infestation Amid Property Lawsuit.

In one of the pictures, Anil can be seen taking blessing from Jackie.

Sharing the collage, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Ram! Janam Din ki bahut bahut shubh kamnaayein! Ram, tumhara aashirvaad, tumhare Lakshman par hamesha bana rahe. Bahut phoolo-phalo aur khush raho! Wishing you the best always, Bhai! @apnabhidu."

Also Read | Mr & Mrs Smith Review: Maya Erskine and Donald Glover’s Series Lacks the Spunk of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-Starrer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, 'Ram Lakhan' was released in 1989 and also starred Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film is known for its super hit tracks like 'My Name is Lakhan', and 'Tera Naam Liya' and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He made his debut with 'Swami Dada' that was released in 1982.

Jackie rose to prominence after his lead role in Subhash Ghai's action romance film 'Hero.' He established himself with successful films such as 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Karma' 'Ram Lakhan,' and 'Parinda' for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

His other critical and commercial triumphs are 'Tridev,' ''Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri,' 'Saudagar,' 'Khalnayak,' 'Rangeela,' 'Border,' 'Bandhan' among others.

Jackie was last seen in the comedy-drama film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' alongside Neena Gupta. It was released on Prime Video, on 8th December, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)