Bollywood's favourite Jackie Shroff celebrates his 67th birthday on February 1, 2024. Overjoyed fans have flooded the internet with birthday wishes for the Hero actor. B-town celebrities have also shared their heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor now. Actress Kareena Kapoor was among the first celebrities to wish Jaggu dada on his special day. Bebo took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Jackie Shroff holding his favourite spider plant. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest legend ever @apnabhidu." Ram Mandir Consecration: Jackie Shroff Arrives Barefoot for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Vivek Oberoi Shares on Insta (View Pic).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram Story Here:

Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

