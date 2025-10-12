New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Philanthropist and fashion icon Shalini Passi took over the ramp in a glamorous avatar at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday.

Shalini stole the show with her presence, moving gracefully down the runway in a blue-coloured velvet ensemble. The sheer fish tail gown came with shimmering halter straps, accentuating Shalini's silhouette.

The fashion diva's look came out of designer Nikita Mhaisalkar's 'Beyond' collection, a release said.

Speaking at the event, Shalini Passi opened up about her admiration for her designer Nikita Mhaisalkar.

The philanthropist also reflected on her outing. "Nikita is a dear friend and an amazing designer. We have known each other for 7-8 years. I saw her work for the first time at FDCI, and since then, we have been in touch. She has designed many outfits for me. Today's designs are completely different from before. She has used modern techniques to make it look glamorous and wearable," she told ANI.

Shalini spoke about how she wishes to accomplish challenges and bigger tasks in life, adding, "When you make bigger goals, when you evolve other people, when you are responsible for others, even if you have a fever, you have to get up from the bed and work."

She emphasised why celebrities need to come forward for philanthropic purposes. "Celebrities are powerful to influence others. Many are using their voice for causes closer to their heart."

The collection titled 'Beyond' took its inspiration from the cosmos and grandeur of the galaxies, starbursts and constellations that were cleverly converted into couture with intricate craftsmanship, the release said.

Adding some interesting contrasts, Nikita brought a variety of tweeds that sparkled with Banarasi Zari.

Nikita has also developed a line of unique signature fabrics and emphasised her surface texturing skills with Zari and hand-cut sequins, stones and metallic threads that created the magic of stardust on the fabrics, the release said.

To further project the galactic effect, crystals and shiny holographic raw materials completed the ethereal effect, it added. (ANI)

