Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): The team of 'Major' has commenced shooting for the last schedule of the film.

Announcing the same, the actors, including Adivi Sesh, took to their social media to share their excitement about the final shoot.

"#Major the film... final schedule begins. Eager to bring this to you," Adivi wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, 'Major' is a biopic on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film will release in theatres only when it is safe for the audience.

Speaking more about the project, Adivi added, "'Major' is my passion project, my journey with the film began years ago when I first witnessed the tragic incident in the news. Now as we are inching closer to wrapping the film, I am overwhelmed with mixed emotions. I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying a tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr."

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar. (ANI)

