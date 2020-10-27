Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday expressed condolence over the demise of singer Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia.

Taking to Twitter, the 91-year-old singer paid tribute to Kanodia brothers who passed away in a span of two days.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Extends Support to Malvi Malhotra, Manikarnika Actress Asks ‘How Many of Nepokids Have Been Stabbed, Raped and Killed?’.

"I am deeply saddened with the demise of former parliamentarian and singer Mahesh Kanodia Ji and his brother Naresh Kanodia Ji who was a famous actor in Gujarat. I knew them well. I pay my tribute to them," wrote Mangeshkar in Hindi.

On Sunday, Mahesh Kanodia died due to prolonged illness. He was 83. His brother Naresh Kanodia died this morning. (ANI)

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Manager Karishma Prakash Summoned After NCB Finds Drugs at Her Residence in a Raid: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)